Mumbai is all set to welcome the first meeting of the G20 Development Working Group (DWG). BMC has shared a video of the preparation in the city. In the video, the sidelines of the roads can be seen covered with hoardings of the G20 Summit. The hoardings read that the delegates of the G20 are welcome in the City. The first meeting of the G20 Development Working Group will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16, 2022. G20 Summit 2022–23: MEA Invites Logo Ideas Uniquely Representing India’s G20 Presidency.

Watch: BMC Shares Video of Preparations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)