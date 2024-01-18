Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, January 18, attacked the Congress party over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The BJP leader said that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. "This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Rahul Gandhi Targets Assam Government as Fifth Day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes.

It's Miya Yatra

VIDEO | “Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not ‘Nyay Yatra, it’s ‘Miya Yatra’. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places,” says Assam CM @himantabiswa while commenting on Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/Y2KVXNAlaW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)