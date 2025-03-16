Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Mahatma Gandhi during his podcast with Lex Fridman. In the interview, PM Narendra Modi said that every initiative of his is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of "Jan Andolan". In the same podcast, the Indian Prime Minister said that it would not be appropriate to confine Mahatma Gandhi as the greatest leader of the 20th century. "Whether it is the 20th, 21st, or 22nd century, Gandhi remains a great leader for all times to come. He will continue to be relevant in the centuries ahead," PM Modi added. ‘I Am Never Truly Alone Because God Is Always With Me’: PM Narendra Modi Tells Lex Fridman That He Believes in 1+1 Theory in Which One Is Modi and the Other Is the Divine (Watch Video).

'Gandhi Remains a Great Leader for All Times To Come'

Watch: In a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi says, "First of all, it would not be appropriate to confine Gandhi as the greatest leader of the 20th century. Whether it is the 20th, 21st, or 22nd century, Gandhi remains a great leader for all times to come. He will… pic.twitter.com/4dOlUEL18N — IANS (@ians_india) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)