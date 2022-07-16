For the convenience of passengers during the Ganpati festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.

Check Tweet:

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival, WR will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations. Booking of Train Nos. 09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 & 09150 will open from 18th July, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/x3i72Lx4tP — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 16, 2022

