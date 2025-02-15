A gas leak near the CFCL pesticide factory in the Simliya area of Kota triggered panic after more than half a dozen students from a nearby government school fainted due to the toxic fumes. The incident occurred close to a GAIL pipeline that runs near the school, raising concerns about the safety of the area’s residents and students. Students reportedly began feeling dizzy and complaining of breathing difficulties before collapsing. School authorities immediately alerted emergency services, prompting Kota Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami and multiple medical teams to rush to the scene. The affected students were provided first aid and shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Jaipur Gas Leak: Carbon Dioxide Leaks Due to Broken Valve at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan, SDRF Rushes to Scene (Watch Video).

Over Half a Dozen School Students Faint Near CFCL Factory Due to Ammonia Leakage

Kota, Rajasthan: A gas leak near the CFCL pesticide factory caused more than half a dozen students from a nearby government school to faint. A GAIL pipeline runs close to the school. Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami and medical teams have rushed to the site pic.twitter.com/kBVe60GIyy — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2025

Ammonia Gas Leak from CFCL Factory Leaves Several Students Ill

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Several students fell ill due to leakage of ammonia gas from the CFCL factory in the Simliya PS area. pic.twitter.com/x7NhxWAcFT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 15, 2025

