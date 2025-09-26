A shocking incident in Ghaziabad’s Wave City area has drawn attention after a cricket match turned violent over a minor umpiring decision. Atul, a young man officiating the match, called a delivery wide, sparking outrage from the bowling side. The disagreement escalated into a life-threatening attack, with Atul reportedly beaten with a cricket bat and a key while being subjected to casteist slurs. Visuals of the assault circulated widely on social media, highlighting the brutality of the incident. After receiving medical treatment, Atul filed an FIR at the local police station. However, his family alleges that despite two days passing since the attack, no substantial action has been taken against the assailants. Mumbai Garba Night Brawl: 19-Year-Old Beaten by Group at Navratri Dandiya Event at Goregaon’s NESCO Compound (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Cricket Umpire Beaten Over Wide-Ball Decision

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद के वेव सिटी में क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान अंपायर के वाइड बॉल देने पर खिलाड़ियों ने अंपायर पर हमला किया ◆ खिलाड़ियों ने बल्ले और गेंद से अंपायर को पीटा, जिससे वो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया ◆ पीड़ित ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई, जांच और आरोपी पहचान की… pic.twitter.com/7MPXVQdomx — News24 (@news24tvchannel) September 26, 2025

''अब ये सब खेल में नही होनी चाहिए उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद के वेव सिटी में क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान अंपायर के वाइड बॉल देने पर खिलाड़ियों ने अंपायर पर हमला किया खिलाड़ियों ने बल्ले और गेंद से अंपायर को पीटा जिससे वो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पीड़ित ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई pic.twitter.com/K6YgITZ6WT — Ritik Yadav (@Ritik_Yadav_023) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)