A fire broke out in the basement of a building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, earlier today, reportedly due to a short circuit. A video from the scene has surfaced, showing firefighters and police officials on-site, assessing the situation and working to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. Prayagraj Fire: Blaze Erupts in Tent House Godown in UP, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Fire

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the basement of a building due to a short circuit in Ghaziabad earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party)#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/VUyvHJBSbg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025

