A man was shot dead outside Muradnagar Police Station in Ghaziabad on Wednesday while he was going to file a complaint over a car dispute. The victim, Ravi Sharma of Milak Rawali village, had earlier been assaulted by accused Ajay Monty. When Sharma reached the police station with his brother, Monty followed and allegedly shot him four times, fleeing the scene. Sharma was rushed to a hospital but declared dead. In a dramatic protest, the victim’s family staged a dharna with the body outside the hospital, demanding immediate justice. Videos of the protest have surfaced online. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest Monty, and senior officials are monitoring the investigation. Double Murder in Bihar: 2 Youths Shot Dead in Patna’s Bikram Area; Apache Bike, 12 Bullet Shells Found at Scene.

Man Shot Dead Outside Ghaziabad Police Station

गाजियाबाद की कानून व्यवस्था – 2 पक्षों में कार निकालने पर विवाद हुआ। अजय चौधरी और मोंटी ने रवि शर्मा के गेट पर 4 गोलियां मारी। रवि और पिता शिकायत करने थाने में गए। थाने के गेट पर अजय/मोंटी ने आकर रवि की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। अजय पॉक्सो मामले में 15 दिन पहले जेल से आया है। https://t.co/SBS7Gffi8O pic.twitter.com/VjaIgHKstP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)