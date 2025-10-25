The menace of monkeys continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A recent CCTV video footage has surfaced showing a monkey climbing down from a rooftop and suddenly attacking a youth who was starting his Bullet motorcycle on the road. In the video, the monkey can be seen climbing down the rooftop and approaching the youth. The monkey then attacked the youth and bit him on the leg. The incident has left the residents anxious and demanding immediate action from authorities. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Domestic Help Mauled by Pet in Amrapali Village Society, Owner Walks Away Without Helping; Shocking Videos Surface.

Monkey Climbs Down Rooftop, Bites Youth’s Leg in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

गाज़ियाबाद के मोदीनगर में बंदरों का आतंक लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है. सीकरी फाटक के पास खड़े एक बाइक सवार युवक पर अचानक बंदर ने हमला कर दिया, जिससे वह घायल हो गया. यह पूरी घटना पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई. स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि इलाके में बंदरों का डर बढ़ता जा रहा है,… pic.twitter.com/bgwEPzShg7 — ABP News (@ABPNews) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

