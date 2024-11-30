A terrifying incident took place at the Livingstone Society in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic on Thursday night when a lift got stuck on the first floor with seven people inside. The lift, which was moving upwards, suddenly malfunctioned, trapping the passengers. Among those trapped, an elderly person began to panic but was later safely rescued by the emergency team. The residents were eventually freed after a successful rescue operation, and no serious injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the lift malfunction at the society's KC Block. Ghaziabad Car Fire: Parked 4-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames in Modinagar, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

7 People Trapped in Lift Mid-Floor at Crossing Republic's Livingstone Society

