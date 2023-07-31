A video of several youths breaking road safety rules surfaced online, wherein the accused were seen sitting on the car roof while consuming drinks and waving at onlookers. The men were also spotted carelessly discarding the used cans on the road in the now-viral clip. After the video started doing rounds on social media, ACP Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava said that the three accused have been arrested and interrogation in the matter is underway. He further informed that the vehicle has been seized and a challan of Rs 10,000 was imposed while taking action under the Motor Vehicle Act. Gurugram Rash Driving Viral Video: Man Seen Doing Push-Ups on Top of Moving Car, Another Spotted Drinking; Two Arrested.

Video of Men Sitting on Car Roof, Consuming Drinks Goes Viral

#Ghaziabad कमिश्नरेट में शहर का कनॉट प्लेस कहलाने वाले राजनगर डिस्ट्रिक्ट सेंटर में सड़कों पर जमकर हुड़दंग हो रहा है। कार की छत पर बाहर छत पर बैठ कुछ पी रहे है। पैदल गश्त का दावा करने वाली पुलिस कहा है और सबसे बड़ी बात कमिश्नरेट में कानून व्यवस्था का दावा करने वाले साहिबान लोग… pic.twitter.com/ma3pAvLCP4 — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) July 29, 2023

Three Accused Arrested

आज सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से थाना क्षेत्र कविनगर से सम्बन्धित एक वायरल वीडियो प्राप्त हुआ जिसमे कुछ युवक चलती गाडी मे ड्रिंक कर रहे है व यातायात को बाधित कर रहे है । 03 युवक को गिरफ्तार कर वाहन को सीज किया गया है तथा उक्त वाहन का 10,000 रु0 का चालान किया गया है। बाइट- एसीपी कविनगर pic.twitter.com/T6V9GCufFQ — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)