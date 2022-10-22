Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister on Saturday, also becoming the country’s first most far-right woman leader. Meloni received the mandate to form a government from Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Friday afternoon. Who Is Giorgia Meloni? Know Everything About Brothers of Italy Leader Who Could Become Italy's First Female Prime Minister.

Giorgia Meloni Sworn In As First Woman Italian Prime Minister:

Giorgia Meloni is sworn in as 1st woman Italian premier and as 1st far-right leader to head the nation's government, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2022

Giorgia Meloni Becomes First Far-Right Leader to Head Nation:

Giuramento del nuovo Governo. Seguiteci in diretta: https://t.co/2JnqHVFDCv pic.twitter.com/TFy16u7bca — Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹 ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 22, 2022

