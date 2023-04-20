Haryana women’s commission chief Renu Bhatia’s remarks at RKSD College in Kaithal has stirred controversy. While speaking during an awareness program on law and cybercrime, Bhatia held girls responsible for some cases of physical abuse. She said, “Why do they go to the OYO room? Girls don’t go to perform Hanuman ji’s aarti, before going to such places it should be kept in mind that wrong things may happen to you there.” 'Farzi' in Gurugram! Viral Video Shows Man Showering Currency Notes From Speeding Car on Golf Course Road, Case Registered.

Watch Renu Bhatia’s Remark Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)