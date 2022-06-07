The Goa police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a British woman near Sweet Water Lake, Arambol in North Goa. The alleged incident took place on June 6. At present, the man is lodged in a police lockup. Further investigation is underway.

Check tweet:

Goa | A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a British woman near Sweet Water Lake, Arambol in North Goa on 6th June. The man is currently lodged in Police lockup. Further investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)