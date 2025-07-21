A Goa-Indore IndiGo flight 6E 813 developed a technical snag today, July 21. The IndiGo flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore reported a technical snag just before landing. It is learnt that the aircraft landed safely in Indore. "It will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations. We are making all efforts to minimize its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers," an IndiGo Spokesperson said. IndiGo Flight 6E 6591 Operating From Tirupati to Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing After Technical Snag Detected.

Goa-Indore Flight 6E 813 Develops Technical Snag Before Landing

IndiGo flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore on 21 July 2025 reported a technical snag just before landing. The aircraft landed safely in Indore, and will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations. We… pic.twitter.com/XZJcdk2jMp — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)