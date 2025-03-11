Today, March 11, the Madras High Court allowed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to proceed with its plan to acquire land near two Hindu temples for setting up a metro station. The Madras high court bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that God would only shower kindness for such a project that could benefit lakhs of people. The court also reiterated that even lands belonging to religious institutions are not exempt from land acquisition for such public projects, nor do they have any special consideration in such matters. The Madras High Court also drew inspiration from the Kerala High Court's verdict in the case of Balakrishna Pillai vs. Union of India, wherein it had observed that "for the development of the National Highway, if the religious institutions are affected, God will forgive us." Citing the Kerala HC verdict, Justice Venkatesh said that God will forgive the takeover of a certain part of land belonging to temples if the development of a metro station could benefit the temple’s devotees as well. Insurance Company Liable To Pay Compensation to Family of Deceased Even if Driver Was Drunk at Time of Accident, Says Madras High Court.

'God Would Only Shower Kindness for Such Project'

