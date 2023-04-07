Christians in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kerala, and other parts of the country are observing Good Friday today as part of Hoy Week. On the occasion of Good Friday, the 'Way of the Cross' procession was held in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore today. Good Friday or Holy Friday as it is known is observed to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It must be noted that Good Friday is not a day of celebration but a day of mourning for the Christian community. Good Friday 2023: Here’s Why You Should Not Wish Christians a ‘Happy Good Friday’ on the Holy Friday.

'Way of the Cross' Procession Held in Coimbatore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)