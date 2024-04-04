Congress leader Gourav Vallabh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today hours after quitting the Congress. He has already reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Vallabh said that he resigned from the Congress party as he could not raise slogans against Sanatana Dharma or abuse the wealth creators of India and was disturbed by the "directionless way" in which the Congress is headed. Gourav Vallabh Resigns from Congress, Says 'Can't Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans'.

Gaurav Vallabh to Join BJP

Gourav Vallabh at BJP Headquarters in Delhi; likely to join BJP. He resigned from the Congress party today. pic.twitter.com/R0m8Rqaqdi — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

