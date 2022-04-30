The government has not reduced the time gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the precaution dose from the current nine months to six months, official sources said on Saturday. This comes after reports emerged that the government may soon reduce the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from nine months to six months.

