Few states in India claim that they are facing acute shortage of coal in power plants. A Government Source on Tuesday said that the Centre is ramping up per day coal production in the country to deal with the current shortage of coal. The government source has told ANI that it has decided to increase the production of coal from 1.94 Million Tonnes to 2 Million Tonnes per day in the next 5 days. The source also said that coal supply was never stopped to any State despite mounting dues. The source also said that the coal stocks have started to increase in the last four days and also assured that the situation will be normal within a month.

Government to ramp up per day coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes per day in next 5 days: Govt sources — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)