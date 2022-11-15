Priyanka Gupta, an Economics graduate from Bihar, who had won praise on social media as "Graduate Chaiwali" is now saying that she will shut her shop after her cart repeatedly got confiscated. Gupta set up a tea stall near the Patna Women’s College in April this year. In a video that is going viral, the Graduate Chaiwali is seen weeping and venting out. She alleges that her cart is being targeted because she is a woman. "Misogyny has let her down," she said. Graduate Chaiwaali: Priyanka Gupta, Economics Graduate, Sets Up Tea Stall Near Women’s College in Patna.

Graduate Chaiwali Vents Out in Viral Video:

