GST Collection for the Month of February 2021:

Gross GST revenue collected in Feb is Rs 1,13,143 crores of which CGST is Rs 21,092 crore, SGST is Rs 27,273 crores, IGST is Rs 55,253 crores (incl Rs 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) & Cess is Rs 9,525 crore (incl Rs 660 crore collected on import of goods):Revenue Dept pic.twitter.com/pSmcdIDapg — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

