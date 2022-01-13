A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Vadodra where a minor girl was raped in a bus parked on VIP Road in Harni. "The 16-year-old victim from a tribal community was dragged into a parked bus by the main accused, a minor along with his two accomplices on January 2," ACP Bharat Rathod was quoted as saying.

Gujarat | A minor girl was raped in a bus parked on VIP Road in the Harni area of Vadodara on January 2. The FIR was registered yesterday and the police caught the accused, also a minor, but his other two accomplices are still absconding: Bharat Rathod, ACP, Vadodara Police pic.twitter.com/7XrKC1ZGra — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

