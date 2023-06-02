On Wednesday, Gujarat BJP MLA Rajula Hira Solanki saved three youths from drowning in the sea close to Patwa village. Along with the other three youths, one young person who had gone swimming in the water was discovered dead.

Kalpesh Shiyal, Vijay Gujaria, Nikul Gujaria, and Jeevan Gujaria went swimming at a creek by the seashore close to Patwa village in Rajula. BJP MLA Solanki dived into the ocean to save the individuals as he was at the beach when the incident took place. The fourth teenager, Jeevan Gujaria, drowned, while three of the other youths were saved. CRPF Jawans Who Saved 14-Year-Old Girl From Drowning in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, Awarded Commendation Disc and Certificate, Watch Rescue Video.

Gujarat BJP MLA Hira Solanki Saves Three Boys From Drowning in the Sea

◆ गुजरात बीजेपी विधायक ने 3 युवकों को डूबने से बचाया ◆ समुद्र में 4 दोस्तों को बहा ले गई थी तेज लहर pic.twitter.com/Okbvqcic5Z — News24 (@news24tvchannel) June 1, 2023

