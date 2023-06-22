In a tragic incident, a major fire broke out at a furniture factory in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday morning. Four fire tenders were rushed to the godown near Anand Bangla Chowk in Rajkot. A video has surfaced that showed smoke billowing into the sky from the godown as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze. The firefighters succeeded in dousing the fire. Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire Video: Private Bus Gutted in Fire Triggered by Technical Fault in Prakasam, Footage of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Surfaces.

Gujarat Fire Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire broke out in a furniture shop in Rajkot, 4 fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. pic.twitter.com/4LyVCIDn6p — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

