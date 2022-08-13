Expressing shock at elder son labelling his mother as a "villain", the Gujarat High Court handed over the custody of an old and ailing couple to their younger son. The court said that the son uttering such words about his mother "shook the conscience of the court" and the lawyers present in the chamber. This also vindicated the elderly woman's claims about ill-treatment meted out by the elder son.

