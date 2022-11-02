Speaking about the Morbi Bridge Collapse incident, advocate HS Panchal, Additional Public Prosecutor, Morbi on Wednesday said that one of the two managers of Oreva company, who have been arrested told the court that the Morbi tragedy is an 'Act of God'. Earlier in the day, Gujarat's Morbi Court sent four people to police custody and remaining five into judicial custody till November 5. A total of 135 people have been killed in the incident so far. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Visit Accident Site (Watch Video).

It Is an ‘Act of God’

Gujarat | One of the two managers of Oreva company (that have been arrested) told the court that it is an 'Act of God': Adv HS Panchal, Additional Public Prosecutor, Morbi on #MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/jFKtohbIh4 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)