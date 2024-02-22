At a public gathering in Gujarat’s Navsari region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated several development projects to the nation on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The projects included multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway, multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad, rural drinking water supply project in Tapi, underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. At the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said while addressing the people, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, our country has become the 5th largest economy in the world. A grand Ram temple has also been built in Ayodhya.” PM Modi in Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Dedicates Multiple Development Projects to Nation in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: At a public function in Navsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project… pic.twitter.com/xVm53Lntf8 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

