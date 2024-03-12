Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. While addressing the event, PM Modi said, “This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an amazing energy. Whenever we receive the opportunity to come here, we can clearly feel Bapu's inspiration within us.” The ideals of truth and non-violence, the resolve of devotion towards the country, the sense of service to God in the service of the poor and devoid - Sabarmati Ashram keeps these values of Bapu alive even to this day, he added. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 10 Vande Bharat Trains From Ahmedabad, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,06,000 Crore (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Re-developed Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He says, "This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an… pic.twitter.com/tVQPLNnCmK — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)