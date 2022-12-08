Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Isudan Gadhvi is leading from the Khambhalia constituency with a total of 18,998 votes so far. The Gujarat assembly elections were held in two phases with polling on 89 seats on December 1 and on 93 seats on December 5. Following AAP's entry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state witnessed a three-cornered electoral battle this time. The BJP fielded candidates on all 182 seats, while Congress candidates are in the fray in 179 constituencies. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP nominated candidates for 181 seats. In the 2017 polls, the BJP's winning tally came down to 99. However, Congress had bettered its performance by winning 77 seats. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

