Jharkhand police on Monday nabbed three members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) from the Gumla-Simdega border. According to the police the arrested members were holding a meeting there. Meanwhile, police recovered arms and ammunition, 8 mobile phones, and a bike used for theft from the suspects.

Three People’s Liberation Front of India Members Arrested:

Gumla, Jharkhand: 3 People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) members were arrested from the Gumla-Simdega border where they were holding a meeting. Arms and ammunition, 8 mobile phones, a bike used for theft recovered: Police pic.twitter.com/zHPAg6FCLQ — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

