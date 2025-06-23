Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Assam's Guwahati today, June 23. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain showers for Guwahati each day till June 29. Soon after the rains hit Guwahati, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos and videos of #GuwahatiRains. Waterlogging was reported on the B Borooah Road, with photos going viral on social media. Assam: Devotees Flock to Kamakhya Temple for Ambubachi Mela.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Assam's Guwahati

#WATCH | Assam's Guwahati experiences rainfall; IMD predicts rain showers for the city each day till 29th June pic.twitter.com/LLsNIZg4fK — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

Rain Lashes Parts of Guwahati

VIDEO | Assam: Rain lashes parts of Guwahati. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LabyNzwGi5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025

Heavy Rain Leads to Waterlogging in Parts of Guwahati

Guwahati Rains

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)