In an unfortunate incident, Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Ram Silawat's convoy met with an accident in Gwalior today, July 4. According to the news agency IANS, the convoy of Tulsi Ram Silawat met with an accident near Patel Nagar during an inspection of city roads. It is learnt that one of the vehicles of the convoy collided with a divider and caused minor injuries to a passing biker. A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. Union Minister Scindia Flags off Gwalior-Bengaluru Express; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Mohan Yadav Join Virtually.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat's Convoy Meets With an Accident

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: During an inspection of city roads, the convoy of Minister-in-Charge Tulsi Ram Silawat met with an accident near Patel Nagar. One of the vehicles collided with a divider, causing minor injuries to a passing biker pic.twitter.com/WQLhtMO0fB — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2025

