Reports of rampant cheating have emerged from a Class 10 board examination at a school in Nuh district, Haryana. A video that has since gone viral on social media reveals men scaling 2-3 floors of the examination center from the rear to aid students in cheating during the exam. The footage further depicts some individuals utilizing makeshift stairs to ascend the school wall. This incident reportedly occurred at Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Family Caught on Camera Roaming Freely in Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory Residential Area; Video Goes Viral.

Cheating During Haryana Board Exams in Nuh

#WATCH | Cheating reported during the Class 10 board examination at a school in Haryana's Nuh district. People were seen climbing up the school walls to pass .chits to students writing their board exams. (07.03) pic.twitter.com/QNZ0MW44uW — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

