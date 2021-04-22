Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Haryana, several restrictions have been put in place across the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from April 23. "All non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM", Vij tweeted.

All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)