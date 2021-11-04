Manohar Lal government on Thursday announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels , making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre on Diwali. Now, petrol and diesel in Haryana slashed by Rs 12 per litre.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweet, "On the occasion of Diwali, the central government has announced a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel. Taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state."Now, both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre," the chief minister said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tweet:

दीपावली के अवसर पर केंद्र सरकार ने पैट्रोल व डीज़ल की कीमतों में कमी की घोषणा की है, उसे आगे बढाते हुए हरियाणा सरकार ने भी राज्य में पैट्रोल व डीज़ल में VAT को कम कर दिया है, अब पूरे हरियाणा प्रदेश में पेट्रोल एवं डीज़ल, दोनों 12 रु प्रति लीटर सस्ते हो जाएँगे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 4, 2021

Haryana government reduces VAT on petrol and diesel in the state, now both petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre pic.twitter.com/zgM0XHuSfR — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

