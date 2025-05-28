In an unfortunate incident, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam was trapped in a lift today, May 28, in Chandigarh. According to the news agency IANS, the incident occurred today at the Haryana Secretariat when a VIP lift malfunctioned. It is learned that state minister Gaurav Gautam was trapped in the lift with a few others for around five minutes. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Haryana Excise and Taxation Dept Conducts Auction for Excise Retail Liquor Vends in 8 Districts.

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Gets Trapped in Lift

Chandigarh: A VIP lift at the Haryana Secretariat malfunctioned, briefly trapping Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam for around five minutes pic.twitter.com/8cms22Kxhq — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)