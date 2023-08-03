The Haryana government partially lifted the mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm today in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district. Earlier, the state government said on Wednesday that mobile internet and SMS services will not resume till August 5 in Haryana's Nuh and some other locations to avoid any disruption of the peace and public order. Violence broke out in Haryana after a religious procession held by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked in Nuh on Monday. Nuh Riots: Paramilitary Forces Conduct Flag March in Violence-Hit Haryana District, Streets Wear Deserted Look Amid Curfew (Watch Video).

Haryana Government Partially Lifts Mobile Internet Suspension in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal

Haryana government partially lifts mobile internet suspension from 1300 hours to 1600 hours today in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/6xNoJkSNvF — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

