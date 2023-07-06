A lesbian couple requested police protection from their immediate family, and the Kerala High Court approved their request on Wednesday. The interim order was issued by Justice PV Kunhikrishnan who instructed the police to safeguard the couple, Afeefa and Sumayya, from Afeefa's parents. Afeefa and Sumayya claimed in a petition that while she was being held by her parents, Afeefa was being forced into a conversion treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. Kerala: Woman Moves High Court Alleging Her Lesbian Partner Detained by Parents.

HC Gives Nod to Police Protection For Lesbian Couple

Weeks after closing Habeas Corpus case, Kerala High Court orders police protection for lesbian couple from parents report by @GitiPratap https://t.co/NwNFJQydMG — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 6, 2023

