The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently confirmed the death sentence of a man who was convicted in 2020 for murdering his wife, two children and sister-in-law. The accused had killed his wife, children and sister-in-law in 2013 in Punjab's Phagwara area. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji upheld the conviction of Baljinder Kumar and declared it to be a "rarest of rare" case. "In the present case, the appellant had committed the murder of his wife for whom it was her second marriage and his children. In the absence of any residuary doubt and the brutality in which he had done his children to death, there is apparently no mitigating circumstance in his favour," the court said. HC on ED Raids: Enforcement Directorate Has No Right To Restrict Movement, Confine People During Search at Their Premises, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

HC on Death Penalty

