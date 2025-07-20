A major tragedy was averted at Madhya Pradesh’s Betul railway station after a 66-year-old passenger from Nagpur slipped while trying to board a moving train. The incident occurred on Friday evening as the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express (Train No. 12804) was departing. CCTV footage shows RPF Head Constable Satyaprakash Rajurkar, who was on duty signaling passengers with a whistle and torch, rushing to save the elderly man after he lost balance. The passenger, identified as Rakesh Kumar Jain, was attempting to board Sleeper Coach S-5 but fell while running beside the train. Rajurkar bravely pulled him back onto the platform, even falling himself in the process. The passenger was later taken to the RPF office, where he expressed gratitude. He revealed that he got distracted checking messages on his phone after the train arrived early, causing the mishap. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

RPF Jawan Pulls Elderly Man to Safety

मोबाइल फोन में इतना ना खो जायें कि जान पर बन आये | यह बैतूल का वीडियो है, बुजुर्ग फोन में इतने तल्लीन हो गये की सामने खड़ी ट्रेन में चढ़ना भूल गये, जब दौड़कर ट्रेन पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो गिर गये, RPF जवान ने जान बचा ली | pic.twitter.com/Ua8b6oVnEA — Dr Anurag bhadouria (@anuragspparty) July 20, 2025

