On Sunday night, rain fell in a few locations in Mumbai and Maharashtra, according to an IMD official. Cyclone "Biparjoy," which is now over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjacent east-central Arabian Sea, is expected to shift northward and grow into a severe cyclonic storm in the next hours. As cyclone Biparjoy's strength rose and sent rain to the state's western regions, Mumbai City and its coastline regions also saw high winds. Mumbai Rains Photos and Videos Today: Mumbaikars Rejoice as Monsoon 2023 Season's First Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of City, Downpour Likely to Continue.

High Tidal Waves Seen at Gateway of India in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. (visuals from Gateway of India) pic.twitter.com/UrnR0sahtE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

