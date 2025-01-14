Seventh-placed Team Gonasika will clash against Soorma Hockey Club, who are fifth in the standings on January 14 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Team Gonasika vs Soorma Hockey Club HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Team Gonasika vs Soorma Hockey Club, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Eyes Scoring Efficiency in Critical Match Against Team Gonasika.

Team Gonasika vs Soorma Hockey Club Live

A fierce match awaits us tonight as @TeamGonasika looks to make a comeback and @SoormaHC aim for the top! Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague | @ddsportschannel | @WAVES_OTT |… pic.twitter.com/sHnuGHqn9S — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 14, 2025

