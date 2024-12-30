Match Four of the ongoing Hockey India League 2024-25 will see UP Rudras clash against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on December 30. The UP Rudras vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the live telecast rights of the HIL in India and fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing option fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website and also the Waves app.

Team UP Rudras vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers HIL 2024-25 Live

Watch the UP Rudras take on the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in their first match of this #HeroHIL season. Who will take the win? Catch the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HockeyKaJashn pic.twitter.com/ME3Q55bCYR — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)