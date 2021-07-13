The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Prakash Singh, said that a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days and at least 25 roads have been shut in Kullu district. The area is also facing electricity issues as eight transformers are down:

Himachal Pradesh | Authority has issued a yellow alert for next 3 days. At least 25 roads are shut in Kullu dist. 8 transformers are down hampering the electricity supply. Departments have been asked to report on destruction: Prakash Singh, Addl. Dy Commissioner, Kullu (12.07) pic.twitter.com/NakCcW58v7 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

