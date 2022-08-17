Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday expelled party leaders and MLAs Pawan Kumar Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana from party membership for six years for "anti-party" activities. Earlier today, Pawan Kumar Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana joined BJP in the presence of Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.

