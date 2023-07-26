In a heartwarming incident, a live human heart was airlifted in an Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft today. The human heart was airlifted from Nagpur to Pune in order to be transplanted in a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences. Officials of the Indian Air Force said that the heart was moved through a green corridor created by the civil administration and flown to Pune in the most expeditious manner. Human Organs of Brain-dead Man in Kerala Airlifted for Transplant.

Live Human Heart Airlifted by IAF

