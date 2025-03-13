The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of all beef retail shops and cattle slaughterhouses across Hyderabad on March 14, 2025, in view of Holi celebrations. The directive, issued on Wednesday, applies to both municipal and private establishments to maintain communal harmony during the festival. Authorities have urged strict compliance with the order. Similar measures have been taken in previous years to ensure peace and respect for cultural sentiments during the festivities. Holi 2025 Advisory by Hyderabad Police: No Group Rides, Revellers Asked Not To Throw Colours or Water on Unwilling Individuals; Check Full Details Here.

GHMC Orders Closure of Beef Shops, Slaughterhouses on Holi

Telangana: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice stating that all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops within GHMC limits will remain closed on March 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/jqbPUD1Imd — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

