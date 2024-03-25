A massive fire broke out at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain today, March 25. As per news agency ANI, 13 people were injured after a fire broke out in the "garbhagriha" of Mahakal Temple. The blaze erupted during the bhasma aarti. Officials said that Holi celebrations were underway at the temple when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Madhya Pradesh: Two Charred to Death As Gas Tanker Catches Fire After Falling Into Gorge on Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway in Raisen (Watch Video).

Massive Fire at Mahakal Temple

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital. (Earlier visuals… pic.twitter.com/cIUSlRirwo — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

