A horrifying accident in Rajasthan’s Kota was caught on CCTV on May 8, showing a speeding car ramming into a woman and four children, dragging them nearly 10 feet. The victims—Indra Bai (55), her grandchildren Vivaan (7) and Yashika (11), and neighbour’s children Vaishali (8) and Anisha (10)—suffered serious injuries. The children were fixing a bicycle chain outside their house when the car struck. Yashika underwent a five-hour surgery; Indra Bai has a critical head injury. The accused driver, Chirag Jangid, is absconding. A case has been registered based on complaints by locals. The disturbing video has sparked public outrage, prompting urgent calls for justice. Accident Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: 37 Injured 5 Critical As Wedding Bus Collides With Truck Near Majera Village (Disturbing Video).

Accident Caught on Camera in Kota (Trigger Warning)

कोटा में बेकाबू वैन चालक ने चार बच्चों व महिला को कुचला, घर के बाहर साइड में खड़े थे चारों बच्चे, सभी गंभीर घायल अस्पताल में उपचार जारी, शहर रंगबाड़ी के अजय आहूजा नगर की घटना, 8 मई की घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने pic.twitter.com/7Jq1MJeNR5 — Ashish Jain/आशीष जैन (@jaina111) May 10, 2025

